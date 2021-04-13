Skylar

Real Name: Skylar Marie

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 30, 1996

Hometown: Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: March 26, 2016

Trained By: Kevin Landry’s Pro Wrestling Combine

Finishing Move: The Soda Jerk

Biography

– Skylar is nicknamed the Hot Scoop. Skylar has also used the ring-name Blanche Babish (CHIKARA).

– March 26, 2016, Skylar made her debut in a Winner Will Face Kimber Lee Battle Royal at Blitzkrieg Pro Furious Styles.

– June 25th, Skylar & Delmi Exo lost to Tequila Rosee & Toxis at Blitzkrieg Pro It’d be a Lot Cooler if You Did.

– July 9th, Skylar & Delmi Exo lost to Doug Summers in a Handicap match at PVP Civil War.

– August 6th, Skylar challenged Toxis for the PVP Women’s Title.

– August 28th, Skylar lost to Luscious Latasha at TRP Summer Showdown ’16.

– September 30th, Skylar competed in a 3-Way for the PVP Women’s Title.

– October 7th, Skylar & Jeremy Leary lost to The Tenacious Two (Johnny Miyagi & Scott Wild) at Limitless Risk it for the Biscuit.

– October 22nd, Skylar defeated Toxis in a Submission match for the PVP Women’s Title.

– October 28th, Skylar competed in a 4-Way at Blitzkrieg Pro Should I Stay or Should I Go?

– November 12th, Skylar retained the PVP Women’s Title against Ashley Vox.

– December 3rd, Skylar retained the title against Delmi Exo.

– January 7, 2017, Skylar lost to Veda Scott at Blitzkrieg Pro What a Time to be Alive.

– January 27th, Skylar defeated Jeremy Leary at Limitless Unreal.

– March 4th, Skylar lost to Willow Nightingale at WWR Identity Crisis.

– March 25th, Skylar defeated Penelope Ford at Blitzkrieg Pro Ruby Soho.

– May 6th, Skylar retained the PVP Women’s Title against Nikki Adams.

– May 20th, Skylar lost to Faye Jackson at WWR Brick House.

– June 2nd, Skylar competed in a 6-Way Scramble at Blitzkrieg Pro Disorder & Disarray.

– June 9th, Skylar lost to Vanity at WOW Women of Warriors II.

– June 17th, Skylar retained the PVP Women’s Title against Nikki Adams.

– August 20th, Skylar lost to Terra Calaway at WWR The Show Must Go On.

– September 9th, Skylar & Jeremy Leary would defend the PVP Tag Team Titles against Devin Blaze & Mike Graca.

– September 10th, Skylar lost the PVP Women’s Title to Davienne.

– September 22nd, Skylar defeated Willow Nightingale at Limitless Question the Answers.

– September 23rd, Skylar competed in the PVP 5th Annual Rumble.

– October 7th, Skylar lost to Davienne at WOW Women of Warriors III.

– October 8th, Skylar lost to Jenny Rose at WOW Adios Aurora.

– October 21st, Skylar lost to Deonna Purrazzo in the semi-finals of the ECWA 4th Annual Super 8 ChickFight Tournament.

– November 4th, Skylar, Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo defeated Allie Recks, Karen Q & Sumie Sakai at WrestleJam 16.

– November 11th, Skylar defeated Malice at PVP Feast or Fight Pt. III.

– November 26th, Skylar lost to Jordynne Grace in the first round of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow.

– December 16th, Skylar challenged Jordynne Grace for the PWM Women’s Title.

– January 28, 2018, Skylar competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.

– February 10th, Skylar & Jeremy Leary lost to Richard Holliday & Davienne at PVP Old School Night ’18.

– February 23rd, Skylar challenged James Ellsworth for the World Intergender Title.

– February 24th, Skylar challenged Mark Sterling for the Blitzkrieg Pro Bedlam Title.

– March 17th, Blanche Babish lost to Cam Zagami in the semi-finals of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XIV.

– March 24th, Blanche defeated El Hijo del Ice Cream at CHIKARA Hour of Power 14.

– March 25th, Skylar defeated Rachael Ellering at WWR From the Pinnacle to the Pit.

– April 13th, Skylar & Jeremy Leary lost to Kris Statlander & VSK at CAP A Fighting Chance.

– April 14th, Skylar defeated Davienne for the PVP Women’s Title.

– April 21st, Blanche defeated Gabby Ortiz at CHIKARA Hour of Power 15.

– April 22nd, Skylar defeated Mark Sterling for the Blitzkrieg Pro Bedlam Title.

– May 5th, Blanche competed in the CHIKARA Infinite Gauntlet.

– May 9th, Skylar & Deonna Purrazzo lost to Sumie Sakai & Tenille Dashwood at ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds ’18 – Night 1.

– May 11th, Skylar defeated Kimber Lee at Limitless Feed the Need.

– May 12th, Skylar retained the Blitzkrieg Pro Bedlam Title in a 5-Way Scramble.

– May 19th, Blanche lost to Travis Huckabee at CHIKARA Hour of Power 16.

– May 26th, Skylar defeated Davienne at Beyond New England Mania.

– May 27th, Skylar defeated Chelsea Green on WWR All Day.

– June 1st, Skylar defeated Alisha Edwards for the CW Women’s Title.

– June 16th, Skylar retained the PVP Women’s title in a 3-Way.

– June 23rd, Blanche lost to Solo Darling at CHIKARA Go Eat Worms!

– June 24th, Skylar & Kimber Lee defeated Jordynne Grace & Penelope Ford at Beyond Vitality.

– June 30th, Skylar retained the Blitzkrieg Pro Bedlam Title in a Street Fight against Mark Sterling.

– July 28th, Blanche defeated The Whisper at CHIKARA Egg Monsters from Mars.

– August 3rd, Skylar retained the CW Women’s Title against Alisha Edwards.

– August 24th, Skylar defended the CW Women’s Title against Tasha Steelz.

– August 26th, Skylar defeated Taeler Hendrix at WWR Facelift.

– October 28th, Skylar won a 4-Way at WWR vs. the World.

– November 10th, Skylar & Jeremy Leary challenged The Apostles of Chaos (Chris Benne & Jason Sinclair) for the WOW Tag Team Titles.

– November 16th, Skylar lost the CW Women’s Title to Tasha Steelz.

– November 17th, Skylar lost to Maria Manic at WH20 Anything You Can Do… We Can Do Better!

– December 30th, Skylar & Kimber Lee lost to Team Adams (Tasha Steelz & Karen Q) in the first round of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.

– January 27, 2019, Skylar retained the PVP Women’s Title against Davienne.

– February 10th, Blanche & Jeremy Leary lost to The Creatures of the Deep (Merlok & Oceanea) at CHIKARA National Pro Wrestling Day ’19.

– May 10th, Skylar defeated Victoria at Limitless Hooked on a Friedman.

– May 19th, Skylar retained the Blitzkrieg Pro Bedlam Title against Kris Statlander.

– May 22nd, Skylar defeated Solo Darling on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– June 5th, The Top Dogs (Skylar & Davienne) defeated Allie Kat & Solo Darling on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– June 21st, Skylar retained the Blitzkrieg Pro Bedlam Title against Mark Sterling.

– June 30th, Skylar defeated Karissa Rivera at WWR Let Them Eat Cake.

– July 10th, The Top Dogs lost to Leyla Hirsch & Kris Statlander on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– July 12th, Skylar defeated Kris Statlander at Limitless Vacationland Cup ’19.

– August 24th, Skylar lost the Blitzkrieg Pro Bedlam Title in a Falls Count Anywhere match to Kris Statlander.

– November 2nd, The Top Dogs lost to Team Sea Stars (Delmi Exo & Ashley Vox) at SHIMMER 114.

– November 3rd, The Top Dogs lost to the Bird and the Bee (Willow Nightingale & Solo Darling) at SHIMMER 116