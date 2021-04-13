News on Reginald missing WrestleMania weekend

Reginald apparently missed WrestleMania 37 because he’s sick.

Carmella’s former sommelier has developed a following on social media while working with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler as of late. Many fans wondered why Reginald was not with the champions as they retained over Natalya and Tamina Snuka during Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

In an update, WWE NXT UK Superstar Amale used the “thinking emoji” and tweeted about how Reginald was missing from WrestleMania during the show this past weekend. Reginald responded and said he’s sick.

“[facepalm emoji] malade,” he wrote in French, which translates to “sick” in English.

There is no word on when Reginald will be back, but it makes sense that WWE would keep him at home due to the strict COVID-19 protocols. He last appeared on the go-home SmackDown, which was taped the week before, for the Jax vs. Tamina match that Tamina won by DQ.

WWE first signed Sidney Bateman with the January 2020 Performance Center class. He began using the “Akeem Young” ring name in NXT, but has used “Reginald Thomas” since WWE brought him up to the main roster for the sommelier role. The St. Louis circus star previously worked for Circus Harmony and Cirque du Soleil, among other productions. The French he’s used on SmackDown is something he learned while attending circus school in Montreal years ago.

Stay tuned for more on Reggie. You can see the related tweets below: