New ThunderDome setup unveiled on Monday Night Raw

WWE modified its ThunderDome setup for the first time since introducing the concept back in August of last year.

The video screens which show virtual fans are now set in a semi circle rather than in a shape of a J and also cover both sides of the stage which wasn’t the case before. The hard camera side obviously has no screens as that side is very rarely visible, if ever.

WWE started its four-month residency at The Yuengling Center yesterday on the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa, returning to a closed set after two successful WrestleMania nights in front of fans.

This is the smallest arena that has hosted The ThunderDome following the Amway Center and Tropicana Field.

