Netflix releases trailer for Dave Bautista’s Army of the Dead movie

Streaming giant Netflix today released the trailer for Army of the Dead, a movie directed by Zack Synder and featuring Dave Bautista in the leading role.

The movie revolves around a group of mercenaries who plot a $200 million heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. Starring along with the future WWE Hall of Famer are Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt.

Snyder is the man behind movies such as The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Aquaman, and many others.

Army of the Dead is scheduled to be released in select theaters and on Netflix on May 21, 2021.











