Matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode

AEW has announced 16 matches for tonight’s Dark episode on YouTube.

The show will be headlined by Matt Hardy’s return to singles action against Ken Broadway. The Dark Order will be in multiple matches while Team Taz and The Gunn Club will also be in action. Britt Baker will face Shawna Reed and Lance Archer will wrestler Cole Karter.

Stay tuned for full coverage of tonight’s AEW Dark episode, which premieres at 7pm ET on YouTube. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Britt Baker vs. Shawna Reed

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. KiLynn King

* Nyla Rose vs. Leila Grey

* Lance Archer vs. Cole Karter

* Colt Cabana vs. Jake Manning

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Alex Reynolds

* Aaron Solow vs. Fuego del Sol

* Matt Sydal vs. Luther

* Matt Hardy vs. Ken Broadway

* Red Velvet and Big Swole vs. Amber Nova and Queen Aminata

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Vary Morales and Spencer Slade

* The Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Hayden Backlund and Kit Sackett

* SCU vs. Jay Lyon and Midas Black

* Varsity Blonds vs. Prince Kai and Will Allday

* Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Carlie Bravo and Dean Alexander

* The Gunn Club’s Austin, Colten and Billy Gunn vs. Stone Rockwell, Mike Magnum and Andrew Palace