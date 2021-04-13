Jeff Jarrett to launch podcast on May 4

Jeff Jarrett is entering the world of podcasting with a new show titled My World with Jeff Jarrett. The podcast will be part of Conrad Thompson’s podcast empire at adfreeshows.com and begins on Tuesday, May 4.

The show will take listeners on a journey not only through Jarrett’s Hall of Fame career as an in-ring performer but also his time as a promoter and company owner. Along with co-host Thompson, wrestling’s self-proclaimed King of the Mountain will look back at the Jarrett family history in the sports entertainment business that dates to 1946, his personal accomplishments, and his forays into company ownership with the creation of NWA Total Nonstop Action (now known as Impact Wrestling) and Global Force Wrestling.

“For years I’ve been asked, ‘If I could do a podcast with anyone in wrestling today, who would it be?’ And I’ve always been consistent that one of those names is Jeff Jarrett,” Thompson said. “If Jarrett’s life was a movie script, nobody would believe it. I can’t wait to dive into Jeff’s story and hear directly from one of the most accomplished and controversial people to ever be in the wrestling business. ‘My World’ is going to be a can’t-miss podcast.”

Jarrett is eager to share his unique perspectives on the business with Thompson’s listeners.

“The King of the Mountain and the Podfather finally coming together,” Jarrett said. “I’ve been aware of Conrad for quite some time now, and he’s obviously a skilled interviewer with great passion for the wrestling business. He not only does his homework but asks the questions the fans really want to know the most. I can’t wait to get started on May 4.”