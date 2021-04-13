First match announced for WrestleMania Backlash PPV

WWE has announced the first match for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view and it’s a rematch from WrestleMania 37 Night One.

Tonight’s RAW saw Drew McIntyre defeat Braun Strowman and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat main event to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Per the stipulation, McIntyre vs. Lashley for the WWE Title is now official for the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

Lashley just retained his title over McIntyre during Night One of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday.

After the #1 Contender’s Triple Threat on RAW, MVP came to the stage and stood there as McIntyre watched from the ring. Former RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and Mace then attacked from behind and took McIntyre out in the middle of the ring. MVP apparently arranged the hit. The RAW After WrestleMania went off the air with T-BAR and Mace looking on from the bottom of the ramp, while MVP watched from the stage, and McIntyre stared everyone down from the ring.

Regarding Lashley’s status, he appeared earlier in the show for a pre-recorded arrival segment, and then defeated Riddle in the non-title opening match. He was advertised to give his All Mighty Address and when MVP came out for the segment later, he promised Lashley would be joining him but Lashley was never seen again. The segment that was supposed to be the All Mighty Address turned into the segment to set up the Orton vs. McIntyre vs. Strowman main event.

There is no word yet on why Lashley never came back out, but we will keep you updated.

The WWE Backlash pay-per-view events usually feature rematches from WrestleMania shows.

WrestleMania Backlash will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Stay tuned for more on the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view and McIntyre vs. Lashley, plus MVP’s possible alliance with the former RETRIBUTION members. Below are related shots from tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania: