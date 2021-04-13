Callosum Studios creates new effects for WWE stars

Callosum Studios, from Jason Baker and horror legend Tom Savini, is behind the WrestleMania 37 looks for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, and the new Lily friend that Bliss revealed on last night’s RAW. Baker also dressed WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil as pirated for Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

We’ve noted over the past few years how Baker and Savini have worked on several masks and special effects for people like Wyatt and Erick Rowan. Baker revealed on Twitter that his studio also did the new mask for Wyatt at WrestleMania, and the headpiece used by Bliss to cover her face in the black liquid. The studio also provided on-set special effects for the Wyatt and Bliss during the match against Randy Orton.

Baker noted on Twitter that the mask was sculpted by Brian McGuire, molding was done by Jason Adams and Shawn Ronzio, fabrication was done by Kendra Leigh, and paint was done by Baker himself. Bliss’ headpiece was created by Sandy Mimpson. Baker also provided on-set special effects while Savini served as the project supervisor.

You can click here for details on Bliss’ new friend Lily from last night’s RAW. Baker revealed that the new character was created by Leigh, Mimpson and himself, all from Callosum Studios.

Regarding the pirate looks for Titus and The Hulkster, apparently this was a late decision as Baker noted that he was called by WWE on the day of WrestleMania.

