AR Fox

Real Name: Thomas James Ballester

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 5, 1987

Hometown: Ansonia, Connecticut

Resides: Mableton, Georgia

Pro Debut: March 2007

Trained By: WWA4 & FCW

Finishing Move: Foxcatcher

Biography

– Fox is also known as Dante Fox (Lucha Underground), RJ Fox & Amplifier. He’s been nicknamed The People’s Choice & The Whole Foxin’ Show.

– Fox has been credited with training several wrestlers.

– July 24, 2009, Fox defeated Jake Diamond at IWA Mid-South So You Think You Can Wrestle?

– February 13, 2010, Fox competed in a 3-Way at the CZW 11th Anniversary Show.

– March 13th, Fox lost to Neico at PWA March Mayhem.

– March 27th, Fox & Chip Day lost to Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya & CJ Esparza) at CZW Dragon Night.

– April 10th, Fox won a 3-Way at CZW Swing for the Fences.

– May 8th, Fox defeated Jonathan Gresham at CZW Fist Fight.

– July 10th, Fox competed in tje semi-finals of the CZW One in Eight Chance Tournament.

– August 7th, Fox defeated Facade at CZW Southern Violence.

– August 14th, Fox lost to Ruckus at CZW A Tangled Web 3.

– September 10th, Fox won a Aerial Assault Ladder match to become the #1 Contender to the CZW Junior Heavyweight Title at CZW Down With the Sickness ’10 – A Tribute to Chris Cash.

– October 2nd, Fox & Jacoby Boykins lost to New Wave (Derrick Driver & Steven Walters) at NWA Anarchy.

– October 9th, Fox challenged Adam Cole for the CZW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– November 6th, Fox lost to Jake Crist in the first round of the IPW Super Junior Heavyweight Tournament ’10.

– November 13th, Fox defeated Alex Colon at CZW Night of Infamy 9.

– November 20th, Fox won a 4-Way at EVOLVE 6.

– December 3rd, Fox lost to Jon Moxley in the first round of the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’10.

– December 11th, Fox challenged Adam Cole for the CZW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– January 1, 2011, Fox challenged Ricochet for the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– January 7th, Fox defeated Orange Cassidy at CZW From Small Beginnings…Comes Great Things.

– March 19th, Fox challenged Craig Classic for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title.

– April 1st, Fox competed in the 4-Way semi-finals of the DGUSA Breakout Challenge.

– April 9th, Fox would be eliminated in the first round 3-Way of the CZW Best of the Best X.

– April 10th, Fox won a 6-Way Scramble at CZW International Incident.

– April 19th, Fox defeated Rich Swann at EVOLVE 7.

– May 14th, Fox challenged Adam Cole for the CZW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– May 20th, Fox defeated Sami Callihan to win the EVOLVE 1st Annual Style Battle Tournament.

– May 21st, Fox lost to Austin Aries at FIP In Full Force ’11.

– June 11th, Fox defeated Drew Gulak for the CZW Wired TV Title.

– July 8th, Fox lost to Alex Colon in the finals of the F1 JT Roberts Memorial Tour de Force Tournament.

– July 9th, Fox lost the CZW Wired TV Title to Jake Crist.

– August 8th, Fox & Kotoka defeated Super Shisa & Yosuke Watanabe at Dragon Gate NEX Sanctuary.81.

– October 1st, Fox defeated Arik Cannon at IPW Shocktoberfest ’11.

– October 2nd, Fox defeated Uhaa Nation at AIW They Live.

– October 7th, Fox challenged Devon Moore for the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

– October 29th, Fox defeated Johnny Gargano to win the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’11.

– November 5th, Fox defeated Ricochet for the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– November 12th, Fox lost to Masato Yoshino at DGUSA BUSHIDO ’11: Code of the Warrior.

– November 19th, Fox lost to ACH in the first round of the Beyond Tournament for Tomorrow.

– November 25th, Fox lost to Uhaa Nation at AIW Hell on Earth 7.

– January 14, 2012, Fox lost to Jigsaw at EVOLVE 10.

– February 11th, Fox, Jake Crist & Lucky tHURTeen lost to Mr. Tofiga, Dave Crist & Chuck Taylor at the CZW 13th Anniversary Show.

– March 30th, Fox defeated Rich Swann at DGUSA Open the Ultimate Gate ’12.

– April 14th, Fox lost to Sami Callihan in the finals of the CZW Best of the Best 11.

– May 11th, Fox defeated Sami Callihan at EVOLVE 12.

– May 12th, Fox challenged Johnny Gargano for the Open the Freedom Gate Title.

– June 1st, Fox lost to Alex Reynolds at the PWS Five Year Anniversary Weekend – Tag 1.

– June 9th, Fox defeated Alex Colon at CZW Prelude to Violence: Ohio if for Killers.

– June 28th, Fox entered into the EVOLVE 2nd Annual Style Battle Tournament.

– June 30th, Fox defeated Lince Dorado at EVOLVE 16.

– July 14th, Fox challenged MASADA for the CZW World Heavyweight Title & also defeated Sami Callihan for the CZW Junior Heavyweight Title at the same event.

– July 19th, Fox defeated Black Baron for the WWA4 Junior Heavyweight Title, but Fox would lose it right back to Baron.

– July 28th, Fox & CIMA defeated El Generico & Samuray del Sol at DGUSA Untouchable ’12.

– July 29th, Fox & CIMA defeated WORLD-1 International (Rich Swann & Ricochet) for the vacant Open the United Gate Titles.

– August 11th, Fox retained the CZW Junior Heavyweight Title against Alex Colon.

– September 8th, Fox defeated Dave Crist to win & unify the CZW Wired TV Title in the Chris Cash Memorial Ladder match.

– September 30th, Fox won a 4-Way Elimination at Beyond Armory Amore.

– October 10th, Fox & CIMA retained the Open the United Gate Titles against WORLD-1 International (Masato Yoshino & Naruki Doi).

– November 2nd, Fox defeated Ricochet at DGUSA Fearless ’12.

– November 4th, Fox challenged Johnny Gargano for the Open the Freedom Gate Title.

– November 10th, Fox retained the CZW Wired TV Title against Adam Cole.

– November 23rd, Fox defeated ACH in a Iron Man match at AIW Hell on Earth 8.

– December 8th, Fox retained the CZW Wired TV Title against Robert Anthony.

– December 15th, Fox lost to Samuray del Sol in the finals of the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup X.

– December 21st, Fox lost to Ethan Page at AIW The End of the World.

– January 26, 2013, Fox defeated Samuray del Sol at DGUSA REVOLT! ’13.

– January 27th, Fox & Akira Tozawa defeated The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) at DGUSA Heat ’13.

– February 2nd, Fox defeated Shane Strickland at the National Pro Wrestling Day ’13 – Evening Show.

– March 24th, Fox lost to Samuray del Sol in the semi-finals of the Brian Kendrick King of Flight Tournament.

– March 31st, Fox retained the CZW Wired TV Title against Flamita.

– April 5th, Fox defeated Sami Callihan to win the vacant EVOLVE Title.

– April 6th, Fox & CIMA lost the Open the United Gate Titles to The Young Bucks.

– April 13th, Fox lost to Alex Colon in the finals of the CZW Best of the Best 12.

– April 26th, Fox lost to Trent at FIP Ascension.

– May 11th, Fox & Athena defeated The Campaign for a Better Combat Zone (Drew Gulak & Kimber Lee) to win the WSU Queen & King of the Ring ’13 Tournament.

– May 12th, Fox defeated Jaka at WIA Impression.

– May 17th, Fox lost to Slyck Wagner Brown at 2CW Best of What’s Around.

– May 30th, Fox retained the EVOLVE Title against Nick Jackson.

– June 2nd, Fox defended the title against Lince Dorado.

– June 15th, Fox & Samuray del Sol lost to the Young Bucks at PWG Is Your Body Ready?

– July 13th, Fox defeated Biff Busick at CZW New Heights ’13.

– July 28th, Fox retained the EVOLVE Title against Trent Barreta.

– August 9th, Fox lost to Michael Elgin at PWG TEN.

– August 10th, Fox retained the CZW Wired TV Title against Andrew Everett.

– August 17th, Fox lost to JT Dunn at NEFW Unglued.

– August 30th, Fox lost to Roderick Strong in the first round of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’13.

– September 14th, Fox lost the CZW Wired TV Title to Alex Colon in the Chris Cash Memorial 4-Way Ladder match.

– September 22nd, Fox defeated Ricochet in a Evolution’s End match at EVOLVE 24.

– September 29th, Fox & Ricochet lost to The Leaders of the New School (Marty Scurll & Zack Sabre Jr) at the IPW:UK 9th Anniversary Show.

– October 3rd, Fox entered into the wXw/CZW/BJW World Triangle League ’13.

– November 1st, Fox competed in a 6-Way for the NWA FUW Flash Title.

– November 15th, Fox retained the CLL International All Star Title against Shynron.

– November 22nd, Fox won a 6-Way Scramble at 2CW 7th Annual 2CWathon.

– December 1st, Fox won the CLL Torneo Sala De Campeones ’13 by winning a 3-Way.

– December 14th, Fox competed in a 6-Way Scramble at CZW Cage of Death XV.

– January 10, 2014, Fox defended the EVOLVE Title against Davey Richards.

– January 12th, Fox & Ricochet lost to Trent Barreta & Anthony Nese at EVOLVE 27.

– January 31st, The African American Wolves (Fox & ACH) lost to the Inner City Machine Guns (Rich Swann & Ricochet) in the first round of the PWG DDT4 ’14.

– February 16th, Fox lost the CLL International All Star Title to Shynron.

– February 23rd, Fox lost the EVOLVE Title to Chris Hero.

– March 8th, Fox challenged Drew Gulak for the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

– March 15th, Fox lost to AJ Styles at UWE Knight of Glory III.

– March 28th, The African American Wolves competed in a 3-Way at PWG Mystery Vortex II.

– April 4th, Fox competed in a 3-Way Iron Man match for the EVOLVE Title.

– April 12th, Fox lost to Drake Younger in the semi-finals of the CZW Best of the Best XIII.

– April 25th, Fox lost to Martin Kirby at PCW SpringSlam ’14.

– April 26th, Fox competed in the final 6-Way Elimination of the SWE Speed King ’14 Tournament.

– May 18th, Fox defeated Rich Swann at IWF Desert Storm.

– June 22nd, Fox defeated Brian Myers at Beyond Uncomfortable.

– September 20th, Fox was eliminated in the semi-final 4-Way Elimination of the CHIKARA Rey de Voladores ’14.

– October 5th, Fox defeated JT Dunn at FBW Octoberfest.

– October 25th, Fox defeated Anthony Stone at XWA Lockdown.

– November 1st, Fox lost to Prince Mustafa Ali at DREAMWAVE Survival of the Fittest.

– November 16th, Fox challenged Rich Swann for the FIP World Heavyweight Title.

– November 21st, Fox defeated Colin Delaney at 2CW Nightmare Before Christmas.

– January 3, 2015, Fox lost to Matt Cross at Xcite Fight Night.

– February 13th, Fox competed in a 4-Way for the VIP Heavyweight Title.

– February 28th, Fox won a 4-Way at FTW Uprising.

– March 7th, Fox defeated Shynron for the DREAMWAVE Alternative Title.

– March 21st, Fox defeated Eddie Smooth in a Iron Man match at UWE Knights of Glory IV.

– March 27th, Fox defeated Ethan Page at EVOLVE 40.

– March 28th, Fox, Jushin Thunder Liger & Ricochet defeated Roderick Strong & The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) at the WrestleCon SuperShow ’15.

– April 11th, Fox retained the DREAMWAVE Alternative Title against Marshe Rockett.

– May 2nd, Fox defended the title against PJ Black.

– May 30th, Fox lost the FTW World Heavyweight Title against Grim Reefer.

– June 6th, Fox won a 5-Way to win the vacant Legacy Wrestling Heavyweight Title.

– June 28th, Fox defeated Paul London at Beyond Life Sucks and Then You Die.

– July 11th, Fox lost to Mike Bailey at CZW New Heights ’15.

– July 26th, Fox lost to Tracy Williams at Beyond Americanrana ’15.

– September 5th, Fox competed in the DREAMWAVE Good as Gold Royal Rumble.

– September 12th, Fox won the Best of the Best 14 Trophy Ladder match at CZW Down With the Sickness ’15.

– September 19th, Fox competed in the final 4-Way of the UPW Upstate 8 ’15.

– October 10th, Fox lost to Joe Gacy at CZW Tangled Web 8.

– November 1st, Fox competed in a 3-Way at XWA Wrestlution 15.

– November 21st, Fox defeated Danny Havoc at CZW Night of Infamy ’15.

– December 5th, Fox lost the Legacy Wrestling Heavyweight Title to Eddie Smooth.

– December 12th, Fox competed in a 4-Way Cage of Death for the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

– January 15, 2016, Fox defeated Davey Vega for the AAW Heritage Title.

– January 31st, Fox defeated Tracy Williams in a Submission match at Beyond The Dream Left Behind.

– February 6th, Fox retained the DREAMWAVE Alternative Title against Sami Callihan.

– February 13th, Fox lost to MASADA at CZW Seventeen.

– April 2nd, Fox competed in a 6-Way Monster’s Ball at the WrestleCon SuperShow ’16.

– April 3rd, Fox defeated Brian Cage at VIP TexasMania.

– April 10th, Fox defeated Killshot on Lucha Underground.

– April 28th, Fox competed in a 4-Way first round of the WWA4 Intergender Title Tournament.

– May 5th, Fox lost the WWA4 Heavyweight Title to Austin Theory.

– May 15th, Fox lost to Prince Puma in the quarter-finals of the Lucha Underground Cueto Cup.

– June 12th, Fox defeated Texano on Lucha Underground.

– June 25th, Fox lost the Hell of War to Killshot on Lucha Underground.

– June 26th, Fox, Killshot & The Mack defeated Drago, Vibora & Pindar for the Lucha Underground Trios Titles.

– July 9th, Fox challenged Lio Rush for the CZW Wired Title.

– July 16th, Fox, Brian Fury, Dave Cole & JT Dunn defeated Jigsaw, Silver Ant, Fire Ant & Hallowicked at WrestleJam 14.

– July 30th, Fox defeated Zack Sabre Jr. at HWA Summer Nights Summer Fights.

– July 31st, Fox defeated Matt Tremont at Beyond Americanrana ’16.

– September 3rd, Fox lost the DREAMWAVE Alternative Title to JT Dunn in a 4-Way.

– September 24th, Fox defeated Ace Romero at Limitless Past Your Bedtime.

– September 30th, Fox defeated Sammy Guevara at FIP All or Nothing ’16.

– October 1st, Fox lost to Cody Rhodes at DREAMWAVE Hardcore Halloween.

– October 7th, Fox lost to Fenix in the first round of the AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament.

– November 11th, Fox competed in a 4-Way for the VIP Heavyweight Title.

– November 20th, Fox challenged Rampage Brown for the TCW Title.

– November 26th, Fox defeated Bubblegum to win the Wrestling World Championships Cruiserweight Tournament.

– December 10th, Fox competed in a 6-Way Scramble at CZW Cage of Death 18.

– December 11th, Fox challenged David Starr for the wXw Shotgun Title.

– December 30th, Fox lost the AAW Heritage Title to ACH.

– January 7, 2017, Fox lost to Dave Crist in the finals of the Style Battle #1.

– January 14th, Fox defeated DJ Z at RONIN 13.

– February 4th, Fox lost to Penta el 0M at AAW End of Innocence.

– February 10th, Fox lost to Drew Galloway in the first round of the Style Battle #2.

– March 4th, Fox defeated JT Dunn at AAW The Chaos Theory ’17.

– March 17th, Fox defeated Shane Strickland at AAW Homecoming ’17.

– March 26th, Fox defended the MLA Global Title against Rey Horus.

– March 31st, Fox, Dezmond Xavier, Jason Cade, Sami Callihan & Ricochet defeated Drew Galloway, Lio Rush, Marty Scurll, Ryan Smile & Will Ospreay at the WrestleCon SuperShow ’17.

– April 1st, Fox lost to Shane Strickland in the semi-finals of the CZW Best of the Best 16.

– April 3rd, Fox won a Scramble match to win both the WC Sideshow & PWR Scramble Titles.

– May 6th, Fox & Rey Fenix defeated The Killer Cult (Jake Crist & Sami Callihan) for the AAW Tag Team Titles.

– May 19th, Fox defeated Griff Garrison at FSPW The Ring of Fire.

– May 25th, Fox & Rey Fenix retained the AAW Tag Team Titles against Lio Rush & Shane Strickland.

– May 26th, Fox defeated Jason Kincaid at FIP Accelerate ’17.

– June 3rd, Fox won a 4-Way Elimination to win the Rockstar Pro Tournament of Flight.

– June 4th, Fox defeated White Mike at FSPW Supremacy ’17.

– June 17th, Fox lost to Martin Stone at FIP In Full Force ’17.

– June 24th, Fox defeated Brandon Watts at Beyond Go With the Flo.

– June 25th, Fox lost to Brian Cage in the first round of the MLA Border War Tournament.

– July 8th, Fox lost to Ace Romero at CZW EVILution.

– July 15th, Fox & Jeff Cobb lost the AAW Tag Team Titles to Scarlet and Graves (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz).

– August 5th, Fox, Juventud Guerrera & Rey Fenix defeated The Killer Cult (Jake Crist, Jason Cade & Sami Callihan) at AAW Jawbreaker ’17.

– September 17th, Fox lost to Darby Allin in the finals of the Style Battle #7.

– October 1st, Fox defeated Darby Allin at the Janie Strong Benefit Show.

– October 8th, Fox challenged Rey Horus for the MLA Global Title.

– October 14th, Fox lost to Jeff Cobb in the quarter-finals of the AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament ’17.

– November 4th, Fox defeated Austin Theory at AAW Rise of the Dragon.

– November 25th, Fox & Eddie Kingston defeated WRSTLING (Trevor Lee & David Starr) at AAW Unstoppable ’17.

– December 2nd, Fox won a 3-Way at AAW Legacy.

– December 9th, Fox defeated Jason Kincaid at EVOLVE 96.

– December 10th, Fox defeated DJ Z at EVOLVE 97.

– December 30th, Fox won a 4-Way at the AAW Windy City Classic XIII.

– December 31st, Fox defeated Rickey Shane Page at Beyond Heavy Lies the Crown.

– January 13, 2018, Fox defeated Matt Riddle at EVOLVE 98.

– February 3rd, Fox lost to Jeff Cobb at AAW The Chaos Theory ’18.

– February 18th, Fox lost to Tetsuya Naito at the Glory Pro One Year Anniversary Show.

– April 5th, Fox lost to Will Ospreay at EVOLVE 102.

– April 6th, Fox won a 4-Way at EVOLVE 103.

– April 7th, Fox lost to Anthony Henry in the semi-finals of the Style Battle #9.

– April 22nd, Fox defeated Suicide at NGW King’s Ransom.

– April 27th, Fox competed in a 3-Way for the DTU Alto Impacto Title.

– May 19th, Fox defeated Zachary Wentz at EVOLVE 104.

– May 20th, Fox defeated Myron Reed at EVOLVE 105.

– June 2nd, Fox lost to Shane Strickland at F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza XII.

– July 27th, Fox lost to Josh Briggs in the first round of the Limitless Vacationland Cup ’18.

– July 29th, Fox defeated Anthony Greene at Beyond Americanrana ’18.

– August 4th, Fox defeated Joey Janela at EVOLVE 108.

– September 28th, Fox lost to Myron Reed in the first round of the AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament ’18.

– October 24th, Fox competed in a Seven to Survive Elimination for the vacant Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Title.

– October 26th, FireFox (Fox & Myron Reed) defeated WRSTLING (Eddie Kingston & David Starr) for the AAW Tag Team Titles.

– October 28th, Fox competed in a 6-Way Ladder match for the vacant WWN Title.

– November 9th, Fox defeated Austin Theory in a Unsanctioned match at EVOLVE 115.

– November 24th, FireFox retained the AAW Tag Team Titles against Laredo Kid & Rey Horus.

– November 30th, Fox challenged Anthony Henry for the FIP World Heavyweight Title.

– December 15th, Fox defeated Curt Stallion at EVOLVE 117.

– December 16th, Fox defeated Leon Ruff at EVOLVE 118.

– January 18, 2019, Fox & Johnny Gargano defeated Josh Briggs & Austin Theory at EVOLVE 119.

– January 26th, Fox defeated ACH at AAW The Final Stand.

– February 8th, FireFox lost the AAW Tag Team Titles to The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M).

– March 22nd, Fox lost to Azrieal at BCW Ann3versary: the Hard Way.

– April 3rd, Fox lost to Kris Statlander on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– April 4th, Fox competed in a #1 Contendership Ultimate X match at Impact Wrestling United We Stand.

– May 3rd, Fox defeated Chandler Hopkins at VIP Watch the Throne.

– May 11th, Fox lost to Adam Cole at EVOLVE 128.

– June 30th, Fox & Leon Ruff won a 4-Way Elimination at EVOLVE 130.

– July 13th, Fox & Leon Ruff defeated The Unwanted (Joe Gacy & Eddie Kingston) for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– August 24th, Fox & Leon Ruff retained the titles against The Unwanted (Sean Maluta & Joe Gacy).

– August 25th, Fox & Leon Ruff defended the titles against Matt Riddle & Curt Stallion.

– October 11th, Fox challenged Austin Theory for the EVOLVE Title.

– November 9th, Fox defeated Colby Corino at EVOLVE 139.

– November 23rd, Fox competed in a 6-Way at the ESW Ilio DiPaolo Cup ’19.

– November 30th, Fox challenged Joe Gacy for the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

– December 7th, Fox & Leon Ruff lost the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles to The Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett).

– December 14th, Fox defeated Jordan Oliver for the CZW Wired Title.

– January 24, 2020, Fox defeated Willie Mack at AAW A New Dawn.

– February 8th, Fox lost the CZW Wired Title to KC Navarro.

– March 1st, Fox defeated Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 146.

– March 7th, Fox competed in the final 4-Way Elimination of the New South Heart of the Southern Sixteen Tournament ’20.

– August 22nd, Fox won a 6-Way Scramble at GCW Tournament of Survival 5.

– October 9th, Fox defeated 2 Cold Scorpio at GCW For the Culture.