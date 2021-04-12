WWE announces Adnan Virk for Raw commentary

WWE has officially announced that Adnan Virk will be joining the RAW announce team beginning with tonight’s post-WrestleMania 37 edition of the show.

Virk will work alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on the RAW team. This is Graves’ return to the red brand. Tom Phillips is leaving RAW to become the new host of WWE 205 Live, and will oversee special projects for WWE programming on Peacock, and at the WWE Performance Center. Tom will also remain in his role of Senior Manager of On Air Talent for WWE.

WWE’s announcement noted that Samoa Joe will remain a part of the talent roster, which could be a sign that he’s being medically cleared to return to action.

Virk will continue his on-air host role with the MLB Network, and will continue to host his podcast projects.

“I’m elated to be joining the premier sports-entertainment company in my new role with WWE,” said Virk. “As a kid who grew up idolizing WWE Hall of Famers like Bret Hart and Ric Flair, the opportunity to call modern legends like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and so many others alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton is truly humbling.”

