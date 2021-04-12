Triple H congratulates Sheamus, Rhea Ripley and Apollo Crews

Triple H took to Twitter after WrestleMania 37 Night Two and congratulated the new champions who left Raymond James Stadium with gold.

The Game posed with new RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley following her big win over Asuka, and posed with Ash Costello and her band. Costello performed “Brutality” for Ripley’s WrestleMania entrance. Triple H noted how Ripley proved she is the “here and now” with the big win.

He wrote, “It’s been said that @RheaRipley_WWE is the ‘future.’ But #WrestleMania proved she is the HERE AND NOW!!!! Congratulations to the NEW #WWERaw Women’s Champion!!”

Triple H also posed with new WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and his muscle, following the win over Big E. He gave Crews props for delivering.

“Be ready for opportunity and DELIVER on it. Congratulations to the NEW #ICTitle Champion, @WWEApollo! #WrestleMania,” he wrote.

Triple H did not tweet one of his trademark backstage photos with Sheamus as he did with Ripley and Crews, he did congratulate The Celtic Warrior following the title win over Riddle, and comment on his run with the company.

He wrote, “10 years ago, @WWESheamus was the ‘new kid.’ And now he’s tearing down the house with the ‘new kid’ @SuperKingofBros at #WrestleMania! Congratulations to the NEW #USTitle Champion!!!”

Stay tuned for more from WrestleMania 37. You can see the related tweets and photos below:

It’s been said that @RheaRipley_WWE is the “future.” But #WrestleMania proved she is the HERE AND NOW!!!! Congratulations to the NEW #WWERaw Women’s Champion!! pic.twitter.com/kpVv2WwMTU — Triple H (@TripleH) April 12, 2021