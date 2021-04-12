Second half of season two of Miz & Mrs returns on USA Network tonight

The Miz and Mrs reality TV show on USA Network returns tonight for the second half of season two immediately following Monday Night Raw at 11PM ET.

In the upcoming six episodes, Miz and Maryse celebrate an anniversary, have a pregnancy scare, and think about joining a country club. While that is usually more than enough for a family to navigate, their moms decide they are ready to date, Mike creates a man cave and helps his dad find a hobby, and Maryse launches her beauty product.

The series is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan, Russell Jay Staglik serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Howie Miller serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serve as executive producers for WWE. The Miz and Maryse are also executive producers.