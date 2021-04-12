Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman speak after WrestleMania win

The main event of WrestleMania 37 Night Two saw Roman Reigns retain the WWE Universal Title over Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a brutal Triple Threat.

The match saw interference from Jey Uso and plenty of chair shots, plus table bumps and finishing moves. The finish saw Reigns deliver Con-Chair-To’s to Edge and Bryan. He then pulled Edge over to Bryan and stacked them, covering both challengers for the pin to win.

Immediately after WrestleMania went off the air, Reigns and Paul Heyman appeared on the WWE Watch Along livestream with hosts from WWE’s The Bump. The appearance begins at around the 3:26:00 mark in the Watch Along video below. The hosts asked Reigns for some thoughts on the win but Heyman tossed his headset, calling their questions stupid.

Reigns then pointed to how he called the stacked pin during his go-home promo on Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

“What’d you think was gonna happen? Y’all calling me a liar? I told y’all on Friday – I’m gonna smash ’em, I’m gonna stack ’em, I’m gonna pin ’em 1-2-3, I’m gonna stand up, put this over my head, let them look up to a greater man,” Reigns said.

“A million dollars of pyro – pow, pow, pow. Just like I called it. And still. Now it’s time. Paul, what time is it?”

Heyman then gave one of his signature lines to The Tribal Chief.

“What time is it? It’s Roman Reigns’ time, what’s what time it is,” Heyman answered. “It is time for The Tribal Chief, it is time for The Be All End All, it is time for the sun on which the entire WWE Universe revolves around, it is time for the reigning, defending, undisputed, uncontroverted, WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns.”

The hosts continued to try and ask Reigns’ questions but he snarled at the camera and demanded that they acknowledge him. That ended the interview.

Stay tuned for more from WrestleMania 37. Below are several shots from the main event, along with Reigns’ post-show appearance on Watch Along: