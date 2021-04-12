Randy Orton on paying $20K to bring his family to WrestleMania

Apr 12, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Randy Orton took to Twitter after defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the opening match of WrestleMania 37 Night Two, and revealed the expensive price tag on bringing his family to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Orton noted that he was charged $20,000 to bring his wife and their 5 kids to Raymond James Stadium for the big event.

He wrote, “WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the spectacle! Also, I was charged 20 thousand dollars for my family (wife and 5 kids) to watch dad rassle fight a demon…. and WIN!”

The hefty ticket costs may have had something to do with comped tickets being limited, and COVID-19 protocols may have prevented family from being backstage.

One Response

  1. Pisto75666 says:
    April 12, 2021 at 11:50 am

    2nd Amendment idiot flaunts like he’s above the rules. Yeah, that tracks. Not like his kids would miss out on anything watching his cookie cutter match at home.

