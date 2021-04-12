Eric Bischoff Files For New Trademark ‘Totally Fungible’

Fightful reports that on April 7, Eric Bischoff has filed to trademark the term ‘Totally Fungible’ for media production and merchandise. It seems to be a take on NFT, which stands for non-fungible token.

The trademark is for: “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment media production services for motion pictures, television and Internet; Entertainment services in the nature of an ongoing reality based television program; Entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming; Entertainment services in the nature of production of motion pictures, television shows, multimedia entertainment content; Entertainment, namely, a continuing news, variety, or professional wrestling show broadcast over television, satellite, audio, and video media; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live mixed martial arts (MMA) events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, news, pop culture, or technology; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, news, pop culture, or technology; Presentation of mixed martial arts (MMA) events; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing on-line entertainment information, namely, information about television programming; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes