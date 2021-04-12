Charlotte Flair returns on Raw

Charlotte Flair made her WWE TV return during tonight’s post-WrestleMania 37 edition of WWE RAW, and ended up attacking Asuka and new RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Flair made a surprise return and cut a promo on how she wasn’t welcome at WrestleMania 37, but that wasn’t her fault. She said usually she’d be standing on the post-WrestleMania RAW but she wasn’t there, because she wasn’t welcomed. She went on about how good she is and how what she does is sacred in the ring. Flair said she wasn’t at WrestleMania because of things out of her control – it wasn’t her fault that Asuka needed a tag team partner, it wasn’t her fault her dad showed up to Legends Night acting like a fool, it wasn’t her fault that Lacey Evans got pregnant and she couldn’t kick her ass in the ring. Flair says none of this was her fault.

Flair then pointed out how Asuka responded to Ripley’s challenge, but not hers. Flair called Ripley an opportunities and said at WrestleMania she won the title, which meant a star was born, and WWE went out with the old, in with the new. Flair continued to rant about how the other women in the locker room were glad she wasn’t at WrestleMania because they saw an opportunity. Flair called Ripley the biggest snake in the locker room and brought up Asuka’s rematch on tonight’s show. Flair warned that karma is a bitch, and she is that bitch.

Flair also named several current female Superstars and said none of them compare to her. She said she realized for the first time since inking her contract 7 years ago, after watching WrestleMania from home, that she doesn’t steal opportunities – she is the opportunity. Flair sent a message to all the delusional fans at home who think she steals opportunities from their favorites, and said no, she creates opportunities. She then declared that this is the new Charlotte Flair and she’s not apologizing for being that good. She said we will all bow down to her and there will be no more Little Humble Charlotte. Flair continued to rant about being “that good” and said she wants everyone to show respect for what she’s brought to the industry. She pointed to everything she’s given and asked what has she received in return. She ended the promo by telling everyone to enjoy the title match that she should’ve been in. She dropped the mic in the middle of the ring and posed as her music started up.

The Asuka vs. Ripley rematch from WrestleMania then began. The back & forth contest ended up on the floor, where Flair attacked both competitors. Flair took turns on Asuka and Ripley, destroying them at ringside and taunting them as the boos got louder from the crowd.

There is no word on what WWE has planned for Flair, Asuka and Ripley, but it looks like we could get a Triple Threat for the title at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s return and match from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida:

"Enjoy your title match that I should have been in!" *mic drop*#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OJMZYPZZBf — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021

"I AM the opportunity!" An irate @MsCharlotteWWE takes issue with not being a part of #WrestleMania on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/gritdWEY77 — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021

LA REINA RECLAMA SU LUGAR EN LA DIVISIÓN FEMENINA #WWExFOX Charlotte Flair interrumpió así la lucha entre Rhea Ripley y Asuka por el Campeonato Femenino de #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FHIHJjPOMY — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 13, 2021