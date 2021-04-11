WWE bringing Dabba Kato back with new gimmick?

WWE is reportedly planning a new gimmick for Dabba-Kato (Babatunde Aiyegbusi).

Kato, who came to TV last year for the RAW Underground segments with Shane McMahon, is said to be getting re-packaged soon, according to PWInsider. Current plans call for a new direction and a makeover as the company looks to bring him back to TV.

The new name for Dabba-Kato will reportedly be “Commador Azeez” or “Azez” as there have been talks of both spellings being used over the last day.

Dabba has not wrestled since the September 21 RAW show, where he lost to Braun Strowman in a RAW Underground bout. He was officially drafted to RAW the next month, but never returned to TV.

The 32 year old Kato has been with WWE NXT since 2016, signed after a career in pro and semi-pro football. He made his in-ring debut on September 30, 2016 at a NXT live event, competing in a Battle Royal. He was also once used as a bodyguard for Lio Rush in NXT. His main roster TV debut came at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. He also worked some EVOLVE events while under contract to WWE. Kato also had a role in WWE Studios’ “The Main Event” movie on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more on plans for Kato.