WWE and AEW stars congratulate Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

Apr 11, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Several pro wrestling stars have congratulated Sasha Banks and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on their big WrestleMania 37 Night One main event.

We noted before at this link how Becky Lynch congratulated the two. Below are more reactions from stars like Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai, Carmella, Thea Trinidad, Big Swole, Eddie Kingston, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and others:

