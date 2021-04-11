WrestleMania Night 2 pre-show video, opening match confirmed

– “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton will open the main broadcast of tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two event from Raymond James Stadium. The opener was confirmed during the Kickoff pre-show.

– Below is the full Kickoff pre-show video for WrestleMania 37 Night Two. The panel features Kayla Braxton with Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Jerry Lawler and Booker T.

The panel opened the show with jokes about dealing with wind and rain at the stadium, but added that the show will go on. It looks like the weather will not be as bad as it was for Night One, but we will keep you updated.