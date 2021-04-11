Trailer for WWE Superfan doc on Vladimir, Triple H meets Vlad at WrestleMania

WWE is set to release a documentary on a familiar face from WWE events over the years.

It was announced on Saturday that “Superfan: The Story of Vladimir” will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this summer,

The documentary will tell the life story of Vladimir Abouzeide, one of the most dedicated and recognizable fans in WWE history. You can see the trailer for the doc below.

Vlad was actually at WrestleMania 37 Night One with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. They named him the first-ever officially-certified WWE Superfan, and presented him with a plaque.

“What better way to welcome back the @WWE Universe at #WrestleMania than naming Vladimir our first-ever officially-certified superfan!!!! @StephMcMahon,” Triple H tweeted.

Stay tuned for more on Vlad working with WWE. You can see the doc trailer below, along with Triple H’s photos from backstage: