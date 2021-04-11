Sasha Banks’ WrestleMania record stretches to six losses and zero wins

With her main event loss to Bianca Belair, now former Smackdown Women’s champion Sasha Banks finds herself with an ugly WrestleMania record, a record which is matched by two others and the second-worse record in Mania history.

Sasha now has zero wins and six losses at WrestleMania. At 32, she lost in a triple threat match to Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. She lost at 33 in a fatal four-way which also included Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax. At 34, she was part of the women’s battle royal and was eliminated after making the final three. At 35, she and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles in a fatal four-way match against The IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina, and Beth Phoenix and Natalya. And last year at 36, she lost in a fatal five-way match where Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina, and Bayley were also involved.

Last night’s main event match was her first solo match at a WrestleMania in six attempts.

The only two others who have a 0-6 record at WrestleMania are Curtis Axel and interestingly enough, Big E. Big E could be 0-7 if he loses to Apollo Crews tonight on the show.

The only two with worse records are R-Truth and Heath Slater, both of whom are at 0-8.