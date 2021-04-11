Rhea Ripley wins the Raw Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Night Two show saw Ripley capture the title from Asuka.

This is Ripley’s first main roster title reign. Asuka won the title back at SummerSlam 2020 by defeating Sasha Banks.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida: