Nikki Bella Would Do Anything to Work with Rhea Ripley

Nikki Bella recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump, and when discussing the topic of her potential in-ring return, she made it clear that there was one opponent in particular that she had her eyes on.

After being asked for predictions for the women’s title matches at WrestleMania 37, Nikki mentioned that she was a huge fan of Rhea Ripley and would love to face off with her inside the squared circle (via Fightful):

“I would do anything to have a match against Rhea Ripley. I think she is the full package; a force [not] to be reckoned with. I do believe that in Asuka, but there is this presence about Rhea, even when she takes the stage. I think too when you look at her, she reminds me a lot actually of Charlotte [Flair]. They have this strength that they don’t have to say it, it’s just you feel it. I’m rooting for her tonight I’ve become a massive fan of hers and I’m excited to see, one, I know it’s going to be an incredible match because Asuka is just so incredible, but I want Rhea to take home the championship.”

The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, and they’ve hinted at wanting to return to the ring sooner rather than later.