New WrestleMania 38 promo with Steve Austin

WWE premiered the first official WrestleMania 38 teaser promo during Night One of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday.

As seen below, the WrestleMania 38 promo features WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

“They say everything’s bigger here, and not to mess with us,” Austin says. “Cause this place runs deep in our hearts. Here’s the bottom line… this is where the jaws will drop, the feet will stomp, the crowd will roar, and the Superstars will soar. When the roofs are blown off, asses get handed, and moments are made in the only way we know how… What?! WrestleMania calls and Dallas says, ‘Oh, hell yeah!'”

Like the previous WrestleMania 38 announcement video, the theme song used here is the “Madness” single by Zayde Wølf.

WrestleMania 38 is currently scheduled for April 3, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is the Dallas area. It’s interesting that the promo only listed April 2022 as the date.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full promo: