Matt and Jeff Hardy father’s Claude Gilbert Hardy has passed away. He was 87 years old.

An obituary from the Sanford Herald, dated April 8th, noted that Herald is survived by, “his sons, Matt Hardy (& Rebecca) of Cameron and Jeff Hardy (& Elizabeth) of Cameron; and five grandchildren.”

It is noted that Gilbert Hardy passed away on April 6th. No cause of death was mentioned in the obituary. Funeral services are today.