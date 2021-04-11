LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WRESTLEMANIA 37 NIGHT 2 EVENT

Stay tuned for live WrestleMania 37 Night Two results at 7pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current card for tonight:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil

America The Beautiful Performance: Ashland Craft

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Ash Costello will perform “Brutality” for Ripley’s entrance.

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Wale will perform “Feel The Power” for Big E’s entrance.

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.

