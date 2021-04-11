Dabba Kato helps Apollo Crews win the WWE IC Championship

Apollo Crews is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Night Two show saw Crews capture the title from Big E by winning a Nigerian Drum Fight. The No DQ match featured tables, large drums and brass gongs at ringside, along with kendo sticks.

Crews won the match with help from the former Dabba-Kato, who has debuted under his new gimmick. We reported earlier today how WWE had new gimmick plans for the RAW Superstar, who is now apparently on SmackDown. It was reported before that his name could be either “Commador Azeez” or “Azez,” but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

This is Crews’ first reign with the title. Big E won it back on the December 25 SmackDown show by defeating Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

Apollo wins his first Intercontinental championship with help from Dabba Kato!👀 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CZZFg9VFJF — 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 12, 2021