Becky Lynch comments on WrestleMania Night 1 main event

Becky Lynch took to Twitter tonight after WrestleMania 37 Night One to congratulate Sasha Banks and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on their main event.

Lynch also joked around about her Night One teaser from earlier this week. We noted before how Lynch teased on Instagram that she may be appearing at Night One of WrestleMania, by posting a cryptic message where the first letter of each word made “NIGHT ONE.” This came after it was reported that WWE had been discussing a segment where Lynch would return at WrestleMania by interrupting a Bayley talk show segment.

The rumors and speculation led to fans chanting Becky’s name during a random Bayley segment with the announcers at WrestleMania.

Lynch tweeted after the show and formed “NIGHT TWO” with another random message. She then said she was just kidding, and congratulated the Night One headliners.

“Just kidding! Congratulations @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE. Way to make history,” Lynch wrote after the Night Two joke.

There is still no word on when Lynch will be back, but WWE President Nick Khan stated earlier this week that both Lynch and Ronda Rousey will be back soon.

You can see Lynch’s full post-WrestleMania tweet below: