Alicia Taylor

Real Name: Alicia Warrington

Date of Birth: August 30, 1980

Hometown: Saginaw, Michigan

Pro Debut: April 24, 2019

Biography

– Alicia is a known drummer with various musicians. She also formed her own band Dohrn.

– December 2018, Alicia signed with the WWE.

– April 25, 2019, Alicia would begin being the ring announcer for NXT.