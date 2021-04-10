WWE reportedly making Raw announce team changes

Wrestling Inc reports that WWE is set to pull Tom Phillips from the RAW announce team and replace him with new hire Adnan Virk, a Canadian sportscaster who is set to begin with WWE on Monday night. Virk previously worked for The Score and ESPN.

It was also reported that Phillips will not be calling any RAW matches at WrestleMania 37 tonight due to COVID-19 protocols. There is no word yet on who he will be replaced by tonight.

Furthermore, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reports that Virk will be joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on the new RAW announce team. Graves will be coming over from SmackDown to replace Samoa Joe, his first time calling RAW since September 2019.

There is no word on what WWE has in store for Joe, or who will replace Graves on the SmackDown commentary team with Michael Cole.

Stay tuned for more on the announce team changes.












