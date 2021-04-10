WrestleMania starts late due to weather, Vince McMahon welcomes fans

– Below is the Kickoff pre-show video for WWE’s WrestleMania 37 Night One. The Kickoff did not feature a match. Kayla Braxton was joined on the panel by Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Booker T and Jerry Lawler. Sonya Deville also made an appearance.

Booker revealed he will be doing guest commentary during Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison, while Lawler said he will be doing guest commentary for the Steel Cage match between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman.

– Tonight’s WrestleMania 37 main broadcast kicked off with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon on the stage with the rest of the roster. Vince talked about how the Superstars have performed tirelessly for months, but the most important part of the show has been missing until now – the fans, the WWE Universe. Vince went on and said as we emerge from the dreadful pandemic, on behalf of the WWE family, he’d like to thank the fans and welcome them to… WrestleMania! The crowd then popped for Vince and cheered him on as the roster clapped as well.

WrestleMania then went to a cold open and the “America The Beautiful” performance by Bebe Rexha. Michael Cole, Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton then welcomed us to ringside but fans in the building were seen moving around and covering with ponchos as the weather delay from earlier today was resumed. Cole promised the action would begin soon, but they went to various backstage interviews to stall. As of 8:25pm the show still had not started as they are still stalling with interviews and panel segments, but Cole just noted that the action should begin at around 8:30pm ET.

You can see a few related photos and video from tonight’s main show openings below:

The boss Vince McMahon welcomes everyone back. Welcome, to #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/aqqeIuQewg — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofskyMMA) April 11, 2021