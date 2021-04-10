WrestleMania 37 Night 1 preview for tonight

Night One of WrestleMania 37 will take place tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

WWE has confirmed that tonight’s show will open with Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The main event will see Bianca Belair challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Stay tuned throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show, and then join us for live coverage at 7pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

America The Beautiful Performance: Bebe Rexha

Main Event: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

Opener: WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match

Carmella and Billie Kay vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Winners advance to title match on Night Two.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

America The Beautiful Performance: Ashland Craft

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Ash Costello will perform “Brutality” for Ripley’s entrance.

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Wale will perform “Feel The Power” for Big E’s entrance.

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Night One Tag Team Turmoil winners vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.