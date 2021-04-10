William Shatner

Real Name: William Shatner

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 187 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 22, 1931

Hometown: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Montreal, Quebec

Pro Debut: 1995

Finishing Move: Monkey Flip

Biography

– Shatner studied Economics at McGill University Faculty of Management in Montreal, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He would receive a Doctorate of Letters from the university in June 2011.

– Shatner would receive a Doctorate of Letters from New England Institute of Technology in May 2018.

– Shatner is a actor, author, producer, director & singer. His most known role Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.

– January 9, 1995, Shatner made an appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw where appeared on the segment King’s Court and ended up monkey flipping the host, Jerry Lawler.

– 2010, Shatner would host Monday Night Raw as well as sing the theme songs of Shawn Michaels & Triple H.

– Shatner would help induct Jerry Lawler in the WWE Hall of Fame.

– Awards & honors accomplished by Shatner include:

– 1980 & 1983 Saturn Award

– 1983, Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

– 1990, Golden Raspberry Award (2x)

– 2000, Star on Canada’s Walk of Fame

– 2004 & 2005, Emmy Award

– 2005, Golden Globe Award

– 2006, Television Hall of Fame

– 2009, Prism Award

– 2009, Streamy Award

– 2011, Governor General’s Performing Arts Award

– 2014, NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal

– 2015, Voice Arts Icon Award

– 2019, Appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada by Canadian Governor Genera Julie Payette

– 2020, WWE Hall of Fame (Celebrity Wing)