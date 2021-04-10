Video – WrestleMania 37 set unveiled at Raymond James Stadium

WWE has officially revealed the WrestleMania 37 set at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

As seen below, WWE released new video of Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton unveiling the custom set for The Grandest Stage of Them All. The pirate-themed set includes WWE’s own pirate ship to go with the ship that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have in the stadium, cannons, and more.

WrestleMania 37 will take place this weekend – Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11. WWE is expecting 25,000 fans at the stadium each night, but it’s believed that fan cutouts in the crowd may also be used.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania and be sure to join us for live coverage all weekend. Below is the set reveal video: