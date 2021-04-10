Rain and thunderstorms expected in Tampa during both Mania nights

There’s a good chance that rain will visit WrestleMania this weekend, as both tonight and tomorrow have rain forecast and probable thunderstorms as well.

One of the risks of hosting WrestleMania at an outdoor stadium is the unpredictability of the weather. Apart from a few minutes during WrestleMania 24 in Orlando, outdoor events have largely avoided rain, even when the show was held in states where it’s colder and wetter.

The forecast for today is 70° in Tampa with scattered thunderstorms this evening and 66% chance of raining. Humidity will be 85% and the sun will set just before the pay-per-view will start.

Tomorrow, the temperature is forecast to be 68° with thunderstorms likely in the evening and a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. There’s 60% chance of rain and humidity will be 93%. During the day, there’s an 80% chance of raining with thunderstorms containing strong gusty winds.