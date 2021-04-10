Ozzy Osbourne

Real Name: John Michael Osbourne

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 178 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 3, 1948

Hometown: Aston, Birmingham, England

Resides: Beverly Hills, California

Biography

– Ozzy is known for being a musician as being the lead singer for Black Sabbath & having a lengthy solo career. He has also starred in the of reality tv shows The Osbourne’s & Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour. He has also made appearances in films.

– Ozzy alongside Cpt. Lou Albamo helped manage The British Bulldogs (Dynamite Kid & Davey Boy Smith) at WrestleMania 2 as they won the WWF Tag Team Titles from the Dream Team (Greg Valentine & Brutus Beefcake).

– October 25, 1996, Ozzy created Ozzfest. It was a huge success & helped many up and coming bands.

– May 2007, Ozzy would perform on WWE SmackDown.

– November 2009, Ozzy would host WWE Monday Night Raw.

– Awards & honors held by Ozzy include:

– 1994, Grammy Award

– 2004, Godlike Genius Award

– 2005, UK Music Hall of Fame

– 2006, US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (with Black Sabbath)

– 2010, Literary Achievement Award

– 2015, Ivor Novello Award

– 2021, WWE Hall of Fame (Celebrity Wing)