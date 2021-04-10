Notes on Becky Lynch and John Cena

– Becky Lynch Pitched Idea For Her To be Jumped in a maternity Ward

“I kept talking to Becky all during her pregnancy and after, she was actually pitching someone jumping her in the maternity ward. I guess we could reenact it. Maternity ward match is coming lol, the second part of the Women’s Evolution.”

Stephanie McMahon on the Bill Simmons Show.

– John Cena via Twitter:

Transitioning to an unfamiliar perspective is always difficult to self and surroundings. Perspective may change (from focus to observer) but purpose and passion remain! I'll enjoy #WrestleMania w the @WWE family and welcome back #WWEUniverse !! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 10, 2021












