Notes on Becky Lynch and John Cena

Apr 10, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Becky Lynch Pitched Idea For Her To be Jumped in a maternity Ward

“I kept talking to Becky all during her pregnancy and after, she was actually pitching someone jumping her in the maternity ward. I guess we could reenact it. Maternity ward match is coming lol, the second part of the Women’s Evolution.”

Stephanie McMahon on the Bill Simmons Show.

John Cena via Twitter:






Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Chelsea Green and McKenzie Mitchell

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal