Nita Strauss Suggests Alice Cooper Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, rock guitarist and frequent WWE collaborator Nita Strauss gave her thoughts on if Alice Cooper should go into the WWE Hall of Fame. Cooper appeared for WWE at Wrestlemania III, where he was in the corner of Jake Roberts. Here are highlights:

On her latest projects: “I’ve been working on my next record. I get in this really artistic frame of mind where I’m not doing a whole lot of other stuff. So now I’ve been kind of needing to binge everything that’s going on. I didn’t know I was going to be here (in Tampa) until a few days ago. The big departure is I’m actually going to have some guest vocalists on this one. That’s something I didn’t do previously. I just wanted to sort of make a stand as an instrumental guitar player, and this time around, I kind of want to show what I can do as a songwriter as well. So there’s going to be a couple songs that are more traditional hard rock songs that have guest vocalists on it that I’m really excited about. I cannot say [who they are] just yet, but I will say that one that I have confirmed is one of my favorite female singers out there on the scene right now, and I’m very very excited to finally get to collaborate with her on something.”

On if Alice Cooper should go into the WWE Hall of Fame: “I think Alice should be in every Hall of Fame. He’s just that cool. He’s just a legendary guy. He can be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He could be in all the Hall of Fames I feel. In all seriousness, I don’t know. I did look it up because I wasn’t aware of all the stuff that Ozzy had done hosting RAW’s and these different things. I actually didn’t know, so I thought, ‘Ozzy? Did he do a WrestleMania?’ I don’t know. Maybe we need to get Coop in. We do have a touring snake, Julius Squeezer, who could come on with Alice and make an appearance at a RAW, and then maybe he can do a couple more things to get in the Hall of Fame.”











