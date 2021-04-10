LIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLEMANIA 37 NIGHT 1

– The WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida with Kayla Braxton welcoming us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Jerry Lawler and JBL. They mention how it’s sprinkling in Tampa. The panel hypes tonight’s WWE Title match and the main event for the SmackDown Women’s Title. They then go over some of tonight’s matches before we go to a break. We come back to a discussion on Omos and AJ Styles challenging The New Day tonight. Everyone is looking forward to see what Omos can do tonight in his debut. The panel talks Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins next. Booker believes it will be the match of the show and JBL agrees. Lawler predicts Cesaro will win and says it will be the biggest night of his career. Booker, JBL and Rosenberg all agree.

The panel is looking pretty wet now, especially Rosenberg. We go to another break. Back from the break and we get a Cricket-sponsored video, The Miz’s WrestleMania Report. Miz briefly hypes tonight’s match with John Morrison against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest, and says we can get the full report on Twitter. We get a video package on Bad Bunny’s big year now, along with a look at the feud with Miz and Morrison. We come back and Kayla talks about having the WWE Universe back tonight. They let us hear how loud some of the nearby fans are. Booker reveals he will be on commentary for Bad Bunny’s match tonight. Booker says he will be there just in case anything happens. JBL and Lawler believe Miz and Morrison will get the win. Booker and Rosenberg go with Bunny and Priest. Kayla sends us to a look back at the 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies.

The panel gives it up for JBL and we see some fans chanting his name. The panel goes over the card for Night Two now. The panel is asked about their favorites now. Booker is looking forward to the WWE Title match, calling it a throwback match of sorts. That will be the opener. Lawler reveals he will be doing commentary for the Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon Steel Cage match. Lawler says there are a lot of things Shane can dive off of. JBL is looking forward to Cesaro vs. Rollins. Kayla is looking forward to the SmackDown Women’s Title match. Back from a break and Cricket sponsors photos of fans at home in their WrestleMania gear getting ready for the show. WE get a video package on tonight’s Steel Cage match now. We also get a discussion on tonight’s Tag Team Turmoil match. Sonya Deville has joined the panel. She’s interested in seeing the antics of Billie Kay and Carmella tonight. She thinks Billie is so entertaining. Deville says she will also have her eyes very close on tonight’s main event. Back from a break and we see more photos of fans at home preparing for tonight’s big event. Lawler says the rain has finally stopped, with 9 minutes until showtime. The panel runs down the card for Night One again. We get a video package for the WWE Title match. Lawler predicts Drew to win, Rosenberg goes with Lashley, Booker and JBL agree with Lashley winning. They talk some more and that’s the end of the Kickoff.

– WWE’s WrestleMania 37 Night One kicks off with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon on the stage with the entire roster at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. He’s introduced by Greg Hamilton. Vince says the WWE Superstars perform tirelessly for the fans but over the past several months and weeks they always knew something was missing, the most important part of the show – the fans, the WWE Universe. Fans pop for Vince. Vince says as we emerge from this dreadful pandemic, on behalf of the WWE family, we’d like to say thank you and welcome you to… WrestleMania! The crowd pops and the Superstars cheer Vince on as well.

– We go to a quick video and come back to singer Bebe Rexha being introduced. She sings “America The Beautiful” as the roster looks on from the stage, including Jinder Mahal. Otis can be seen dancing. We get a flyover at Raymond James Stadium as Rexha and her guitarist finish up. The crowd pops as we go to a video package to kick off the show. The cold open has some pirate comedy in it, playing off the similar themed video package from WrestleMania 36.

– We’re live from Raymond James Stadium as Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They talk about the weather issues. We hear fans being given some kind of directions over the loudspeaker. Fans are seen moving around and covering themselves with ponchos. Cole talks about how the opening match is delayed due to the weather. Cole guarantees the action will resume in just a few moments after this delay. He sends us backstage to Sarah Schreiber with Shane McMahon. They agree that the opener gave goosebumps. He says having the fans back is such an energy booster. They go on about the Steel Cage match until WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP interrupt. Lashley paces around as MVP goes on about how the time for talking is done. Drew McIntyre interrupts and they have words. MVP gets in between them. They’re finally separated by officials as MVP and Lashley are ushered away. Drew talks to Schreiber about trying to keep his emotions together. Drew goes on and he’s fired up, determined to have this match tonight. We go to Kayla Braxton with Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer JBL. They talk about the energy before we go backstage to Kevin Patrick with RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day. They cut promos on Omos and AJ Styles.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E also joins The New Day to hype them up. We go back to Cole, Joe and Saxton at ringside. It looks like all of the fans on the floor are away from their seats now. Schreiber is backstage with Braun Strowman now, who is hyped up to punish Shane. Kayla, JBL and Rosenberg briefly discuss Vince McMahon’s opener. Kevin is backstage with Kevin Owens, asking about Sami Zayn. Owens takes the mic from Patrick and talks about his history with Sami. He promises to stomp Sami tomorrow night and if Logan Paul wants some, he can get it also. We go back to Cole and Joe, who are covered in rain ponchos now. Cole says the show will resume in 5 minutes. Saxton is apparently getting his mic fixed. Schreiber interviews Bianca Belair and she is ready to make history. Kevin talks to Seth Rollins about how he will beat Cesaro. Sarah is joined by The Miz and John Morrison now, who cut promos on Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. We end up getting the video package for tonight’s WWE Title match.

Fans are now filing back to their seats. Cole says the severe weather threat has passed. Cole is now joined by Joe and Saxton again, minus the ponchos. He says we are just minutes away from the official WrestleMania 37 start. They hype the opener and Cole says let’s get WrestleMania underway. Greg Hamilton introduces our WrestleMania 37 hosts for the night. Out comes 2020 Warrior Award recipient, Titus O’Neil. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is introduced next. They both come out to the stage as fans cheer them on. Titus welcomes everyone to Raymond James Stadium. He then welcomes everyone around the world to his city, Tampa Bay. Rain, sleet or now, it doesn’t matter because the WWE Universe has the energy we’ve been wanting for a whole year, Titus says. Titus says for one year, one month and one day, we are back in business live. Hogan doesn’t think they heard Titus, brother. Titus repeats the one year, one month and one day line, and the crowd pops again. The Hulkster says we’re going to make history tonight and tomorrow night, and we’re going to do it right now with our very first match in front of the fans, brother. Titus says it won’t just be any match, it will be for the WWE Title. Hogan hypes up WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his Hurt Lock, then Drew McIntyre and his Claymore Kick. Hogan has just one question to ask Titus… Titus asks what we’re going to do when Titus Worldwide… Hogan chimes in and ask what we’re going to do when The Hulkamaniacs… they join each other in asking what we’re gonna do when they run wild for two nights of WrestleMania. Hogan’s music starts back up as we go back to Cole, Joe and Saxton.

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out first comes Drew McIntyre with his sword. Drew gets a big pyro explosion on the stage before heading to the ring. Fans cheer Drew on as he hits the ring and more fireworks go off above the stadium. The lightning strikes on the screens as The Hurt Business comes out next – WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. Drew stares Lashley down as he marches to the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

