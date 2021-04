Justin Credible posted the following his Twitter…

Just a Quick update. My wife has a fracture in her neck from when she fell at the store with a seizure. The blood that was in the brain has seem to dissipate. She is still at Yale New Haven ICU. If anybody has any direct business with me just DM me and I will get to it ASAP 🙏

