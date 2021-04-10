Concerts return at full capacity at Daily’s Place this month, will AEW follow?

Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, the home of AEW Dynamite for the past year, will be resuming live concerts this month.

The venue announced that Machine Gun Kelly will be running an event on Friday, April 23 and it will be full-capacity show.

Daily’s Place has not hosted any other events except for Dynamite for nearly a year and the full-capacity news will certainly good news for AEW who would be able to also run a full house if they opted to. The venue can seat up to 5,500 fans.

“Jacksonville is back!” Mayor Lenny Curry said in a statement. “As our community rebounds from the last year, I am excited to see live music return to Downtown Jacksonville. I am grateful for the hard work from Bold Events, ASM Global, and all of our partners in putting this concert together and am confident that we will emerge as a premiere destination for sports and entertainment.”