4/9/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Apr 10, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

The final Smackdown before WrestleMania drew 2,079,000 viewers yesterday on FOX in the overnight rating, up 43,000 viewers from last week’s initial number. Last week’s show ended with 2,137,000 viewers once the final number came in on Monday.

Smackdown had 2,060,000 viewers in the first hour and then increased to 2,099,000 viewers in the second hour. It had a 0.3 rating in 18-34, 0.55 in 18-49, and 0.65 in 24-54, finishing first, second, and third respectively.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

