WWE announces first NFTs

WWE is jumping on the NFTs (non-fungible-tokens) bandwagon.

It was announced that WWE will create their first-ever non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) with moments from The Undertaker’s legendary career, along with never-before-sold memorabilia and experiences.

The four-tier drop will begin at 10am ET this Saturday, and will run through Sunday at 11:30pm ET.

The Platinum tier has an opening bid of $10,000 and includes a special Taker NFT, a trip to WrestleMania 38 or WrestleMania 39, a personalized video message from Taker, an original urn from WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, and a personalized WWE Title belt.

The Gold tier has an opening bid of $5,000, the Silver tier has an opening bid of $1,000, and the Bronze tier has a fixed price of $100. These NFTs come with similar perks to the Platinum tier.

“WWE’s first-ever NFT collection presents an opportunity to own a digital piece of history featuring The Undertaker, one of the most iconic Superstars in sports entertainment,” said WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan. “This will also allow WWE to deepen our connection with the WWE Universe during our biggest event, WrestleMania.”

