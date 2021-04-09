WWE 205 Live notes for tonight, trailer for WWE Chronicle episode on Edge

– Below is the official trailer for the new WWE Chronicle documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The doc follows Edge from his Royal Rumble win to WrestleMania 37. The episode will premiere this Saturday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

– Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network will be a special edition to showcase some of the most legendary title matches in 205 Live cruiserweight division history.

WWE chose not to tape 205 Live last week when finishing up at Tropicana Field, so they’re airing this episode to play off the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two Ladder Match that saw Santos Escobar defeat Jordan Devlin to become the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Tonight’s 205 Live will feature a special look back at the Devlin vs. Escobar match from Takeover. The following matches will also be featured:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali for the vacant Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 34

* Tony Nese vs. then-Cruiserweight Champion Murphy at WrestleMania 35

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Escobar from Takeover 31