WrestleMania 37 Night 1 opening match and main event match confirmed

WWE has officially announced the opening and closing matches for WrestleMania 37 Night One.

Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will kick off Night One from Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will then main event the show.

Belair, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, reacted to the big news on Twitter.

“THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER! This is more than just about ME. This is more than just about US. Grateful. Blessed. We are creating History,” she wrote.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37 and be sure to join us for full coverage this weekend. Below is WWE’s announcements on the opener and the closer for Night One, along with the full card:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

America The Beautiful Performance: Bebe Rexha

Main Event: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

Opener: WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match

Carmella and Billie Kay (to be announced) vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Winners advance to title match on Night Two.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Night One Tag Team Turmoil winners vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.

#WrestleMania Night 1️⃣ is tomorrow night … and @DMcIntyreWWE will challenge @fightbobby for the #WWEChampionship to open the show! It all starts tomorrow at 8E/5P streaming LIVE exclusively on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/b5lODJ0GlK — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021