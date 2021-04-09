Stephanie McMahon Comments On Jon Moxley Leaving WWE

Stephanie McMahon recently joined the Bill Simmons Podcast where she talked about Jon Moxley leaving WWE, and how his departure was different from talents who used to jump ship during the Monday Night Wars.

“In his particular case, he was leaving anyway, and I do believe that was a mutual decision. Though, I wasn’t a part of those conversations. His case is a little bit different, but I remember back when it was WCW and the Monday Night Wars and our talent were getting stripped away and showing up on their show. I think it taught us a lot about business. Handshake deals don’t necessarily matter at the end of the day. You need to have contracts. You need to do business differently.

“I think those were some of the key learnings from that time. From this time, we’ll see where it all shakes out, but yes, we’re constantly talking about how we can be better and what we can do better because we always want to be the best company that we can be for our fans, for our shareholders, for employees [and] for our talent. We want to be the best.”











