New WrestleMania set construction footage

New video of the WrestleMania 37 set construction has been revealed.

As seen in the Twitter video below, the Sky9 helicopter belonging to Spectrum Bay News 9 in Tampa Bay, Florida flew over Raymond James Stadium on Thursday and filmed the set how it looks with around 48 hours until showtime.

The video shows the large pirate ship above the entrance, and the large cubed structure that surrounds the ring. It also looks like some of the seats have been brought out.

WrestleMania 37 Night One will take place on Saturday, while Night Two will be held on Sunday. WWE usually released a video shortly before showtime to reveal the set.