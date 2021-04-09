Jey Uso wins Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Jey Uso is the winner of the 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
Tonight’s special WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Uso win the match by last eliminating Shinsuke Nakamura. This was the main event of the show.
Uso joins several Superstars as winners of the Andre Battle Royal – Cesaro in 2014, Big Show in 2015, King Baron Corbin in 2016, Mojo Rawley in 2017, Matt Hardy in 2018, and Braun Strowman in 2019. The match was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uso will have his name added to the plaque near the bottom of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy, with the other winners.
The Andre Battle Royal began with every participant in the ring together. Below is the order of elimination, along with photos and videos:
1. Akira Tozawa – by Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
2. Tucker – by Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
3. Shelton Benjamin – by multiple Superstars
4. Cedric Alexander – by multiple Superstars
5. Erik – by Elias and Jaxson Ryker
6. Drew Gulak – by Mace and T-BAR
7. Humberto Carrillo – by Mace and T-BAR
8. Elias – by Mace and T-BAR
9. Jaxson Ryker – by Mace and T-BAR
10. Mace – by Mustafa Ali
11. T-BAR – by Mustafa Ali
12. Kalisto – by Lince Dorado
13. Lince Dorado – by Gran Metalik
14. Gran Metalik – by King Baron Corbin
15. Murphy – by King Baron Corbin
16. Angel Garza – by Shinsuke Nakamura
17. Mustafa Ali – by Ricochet
18. Ricochet – by Jey Uso
19. King Baron Corbin – by Shinsuke Nakamura
20. Shinsuke Nakamura – by Jey Uso
Winner: Jey Uso
