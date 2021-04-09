GCW For the Culture 2 Live Coverage

GCW For the Culture 2 comes to you live at the Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida.

Our commentators for the night are Big Purse & Nesen, Suge D would eventually join commentary.

Match #1: Troy Hollywood defeated Mysterious Q, Rob Martyr, D-Rogue, Alpha Zo & AC Mack in a 6-Way Scramble match as he pinned Mysterious Q with a double knee gutbuster.

Match #2: Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) defeated Thick and Juicy 2.0 (Willow Nightingale & Brooke Valentine) w/ Faye Jackson to retain the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles as Kiera pinned Willow after a spinning neck breaker.

Match #3: Jon Davis defeated PB Smooth with a Piledriver.