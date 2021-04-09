Gable Steveson shown on camera at TakeOver

Top NCAA wrestler Gable Steveson appeared at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two event.

Steveson was shown sitting at ringside with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Canyon Ceman, WWE’s Senior Director of Talent Development. They appeared on camera right before the NXT North American Title match between Bronson Reed and champion Johnny Gargano.

Gable and his brother Bobby Steveson, who are lifelong wrestling fans, have been expected to start working with WWE soon. They both have wrestled for the University of Minnesota, and have trained with alumni Brock Lesnar. Gable recently had an impressive performance that qualified him for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Gable also recently teased that he had a big announcement, and noted in a follow-up tweet that he is going to be “the biggest star WWE has ever had.” He also tweeted WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Steveson was also backstage for Takeover, as seen in the photo below with former MMA fighter Jimmy Smith, who worked the Takeover Kickoff pre-shows this week.

WWE has not announced that Steveson has signed with the company as of this writing, but it’s possible seeing as how they put him on camera tonight.

Stay tuned for more on The Steveson Brothers in WWE. You can see related tweets below:

Back stage at NXT with the MAN Gable Steveson. Get that gold! pic.twitter.com/cGssLdm9Oo — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) April 9, 2021

Gable Steveson is Tokyo bound! 10-4 decision over Nick Gwiazdowski! Here comes the flip!#WrestlingTrials21 pic.twitter.com/Oj9H8OP7m1 — Minnesota Wrestling (@GopherWrestling) April 4, 2021

Big Announcement coming tomorrow 👀 — Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 28, 2021

I am going to be the biggest star @wwe has ever had. — Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 28, 2021